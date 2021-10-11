Netherlands moved a step closer to the World Cup with a 6-0 victory over Gibraltar on Monday evening. Michael Bell provides his player ratings for the Oranje players.
Justin Bijlow 6/10: Didn’t have a single thing to do all night. The easiest evening the goalkeeper will have in an Oranje shirt.
Denzel Dumfries 6.5/10: Scored the fourth Netherlands goal and put in a stronger performance than he did against Latvia last week. Still the best option for Van Gaal at right back.
Daley Blind 6.5/10: With his ability on the ball, Blind is a weapon for the Netherlands at left-back. His lack of pace does not come into play against sides like Gibraltar and he did well in possession throughout.
Virgil van Dijk 7/10: Got Netherlands off the mark with the opening goal from a corner and was not given any difficulty from the Gibraltar attack. A comfortable evening for the captain.
Stefan de Vrij 6.5/10: An easy and comfortable night for the Inter Milan defender. Calm and collected in everything he did.
Frenkie de Jong 5.5/10: Frenkie is one of the most important players for Netherlands in big games but against a side that has no intentions of attacking, he can struggle. He kept possession but did not show anything going forward which is becoming a common criticism of the Barcelona star.
Davy Klaassen 7/10: Again the standout of the Netherlands midfield, Klaassen got himself a nice assist for the second Netherlands goal.
Georginio Wijnaldum 5.5/10: Struggling for game time at PSG, this performance was not one to bring back the confidence. Got a few chances to score but didn’t take them and offered little else.
Noa Lang 7.5/10: A promising first start for Lang, who looked lively from the start and got himself an assist. Less prominent in the second half before coming off but he can hold his head high.
Steven Berghuis 6/10: A steady but unremarkable performance from Berghuis, who didn’t catch the eye as Memphis or Lang did. Taken off after an hour and was outshone by his replacement.
Memphis Depay 8.5/10: Two goals, two assists, and a missed penalty. A memorable evening for the Oranje attacker who was once again the star in Oranje. Memphis continues to break records in Oranje and is closing in on Robin van Persie’s all time scorer record.
Substitutes
Arnaut Danjuma 8/10: What a way to put yourself forward! Danjuma only joined up with the squad this weekend and proved why he should have been called up from the start. A lively performance and a lovely goal scored. The Villarreal star is one that should be looking to start the games against Montenegro or Norway.
Wout Weghorst 6/10: Came off the bench and got himself an assist and nearly scored with a header cleared off the line. A great option to have on the bench.
Donyell Malen 6/10: Came on for the final 12 minutes and got himself a goal. Will be disappointed he didn’t get more playing time but he remains a great option for Van Gaal.