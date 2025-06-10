The Netherlands hammered Malta 8-0 on Tuesday evening to make it two wins out of two in World Cup Qualifying. Here is our player ratings for Oranje.
Mark Flekken 6.5/10: Had very little to do in the match with Malta barely threatening. Two clean sheets this international period for the Bayer Leverkusen keeper.
Denzel Dumfries 7/10: Was busy in the first half and he got forward on a number of occasions to create danger. He almost scored with a powerful strike. After the break he was less in the game.
Micky van de Ven 8/10: A very positive performance from the left-back who capped it with a wonderful volley late on. Looks more rounded and offers more in the position than Ake.
Virgil van Dijk 7.5/10: Back in Groningen, he scored the third goal and was dominant at the back.
Stefan de Vrij 6.5/10: A solid game from the centre-back and his 75th appearance in Oranje.
Ryan Gravenberch 6.5/10: A decent first half from the midfielder who was taken off at half time by Koeman with the game already won. His position isn’t sealed yet in the XI and it is still unclear whether he can play alongside De Jong long term.
Frenkie de Jong 8/10: Again the star of the Netherlands midfield with De Jong behind a lot of the Netherlands build up play. He ended the game with two assists.
Justin Kluivert 7.5/10: A bright start to the game he missed a good chance and then won the penalty. Mobile and active in the 10 position he showed he is a strong option for Koeman going forward.
Xavi Simons 7.5/10: Very positive performance from Simons who caused a lot of nuisance on the right. He came alive in the second half, scoring the fourth and assisting the fifth goals. He then moved inside to the ten position. It remains unclear what his best role is in the side.
Cody Gakpo 6/10: Got chances in the first half but didn’t take them and was substituted at the break.
Memphis Depay 8/10: A special evening for Memphis, who is now the joint top scorer in Netherlands history after he scored twice. The second was an excellent strike. He then got an assist in the second half.
Substitutes
Mats Wieffer 6/10: Solid but nothing spectacular from Wieffer.
Noa Lang 7/10: Offered threat from the left and ended the game with a goal to his name. The PSV star is a great option from the bench.
Wout Weghorst 6/10: Offered little after coming off the bench with 30 minutes to go.
Donyell Malen 8/10: Came off the bench and scored twice as well as setting up Malen within eight minutes. With space to run into he is a big threat.
Lutsharel Geertruida N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review.