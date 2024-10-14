The Netherlands slumped to a really poor 1-0 loss against Germany on Monday evening. Here is our player ratings for the clash.
Bart Verbruggen 6/10: Made some decent saves in the first half before he was eventually beaten after the break. Not at fault throughout and solid enough.
Denzel Dumfries 5.5/10: Didn’t get forward and had to be more defensive throughout. In the first half was left isolated at times and there were big gaps.
Jorrel Hato 7/10: The 18-year-old’s first start and he can hold his head up high. Won his duels and hardly gave the ball away. Sadly the same can’t be said of his teammates.
Stefan de Vrij 5/10: Captained Oranje to one of their most sloppy defensive displays in a while. Usually so reliable he was guilty at times of wasting possession by booting the ball away. Did make one goalline clearance but not enough to earn a higher rating.
Micky van de Ven 4.5/10: Where was the strong, confident Van de Ven that we see at Tottenham? He froze in the centre and eas guilty of constant ball loss.
Ryan Gravenberch 5/10: Germany consistently passed through him at ease and on the ball, Gravenberch could barely string a pass together. Sloppy performance by a player in great form at club level.
Quinten Timber 4/10: Gave the ball away several times and struggled with the high press. Was rightly substituted.
Tijjani Reijnders 4.5/10: Was given a yellow card for a harsh challenge and then was substituted at the break. Not a good night for the AC Milan midfielder.
Xavi Simons 5/10: Another poor performance on the wing but he brightened up when moved central. He came closest to scoring with his strike that hit the bar. He is not a winger and Koeman needs to realise that.
Cody Gakpo 4.5/10: His worst ever performance in Oranje? Lost the ball consistently and wasted some good attacks with sloppy play. Even set pieces were constantly wasted.
Brian Brobbey 5/10: Feeding on scraps and isolated throughout. What else could he have done with such poor service?
Substitutes
Mats Wieffer 6.5/10: Added some calm to the midfield and kept possession.
Donyell Malen 6/10: Added some direct threat and nearly scored with a good strike in the last minute.
Jeremie Frimpong 6/10: Came on and at least ran at his opponents but didn’t have the impact hoped from him.
Joshua Zirkzee N/A: Not on long enough for a review
Lutsharel Geertruida N/A: Not on long enough but what a completely pointless substitution when chasing a goal.