The Netherlands were disappointing in their second World Cup group game and could not manage more than a 1-1 draw against Ecuador. Michael Bell provides his player ratings.
- Follow Michael on Twitter
Andries Noppert 6.5/10: Made a few good saves and was unlucky with the goal as he did well to get down so low to make the save initially. Almost got caught out at the end when his clearance was closed down and still looks a little uncomfortable with his feet.
Denzel Dumfries 5/10: The right-back is essential to the formation but sadly for Van Gaal, Dumfries could not play a part in the game. Couldn’t do anything going forward and looked uncomfortable at the back too.
Daley Blind 5/10: If he is not going to get on the ball in the final third then Blind has nothing to offer this team. An invisible performance and Malacia will be breathing down his neck.
Jurrien Timber 5/10: Was brought in for De Ligt and started the game in excellent fashion. He looked up for the fight but eventually, he was bullied by the Ecuadorians and he was at fault for the ball loss which led to the equaliser.
Nathan Ake 7/10: Yes he played Enner Valencia onside for the goal but Ake was by far the most effective of the Oranje backline. He put himself about and made some vital interceptions. He even played the long ball which led to Gakpo goal.
Virgil van Dijk 5.5/10: The defender has been criticised for passive defending this season in the Premier League and he stood off for the Ecuador goal. He won some headers but didn’t inspire his team to improve their performance and didn’t get involved on the ball.
Frenkie de Jong 6/10: One of his most ineffective games in an Oranje shirt, De Jong couldn’t find space to work his magic and you could tell he was uncomfortable on the pitch.
Teun Koopmeiners 4.5/10: Was brought in to be a foil for De Jong but his performance was not one to enjoy. Barely got involved on the pitch as Ecuador took control of the midfield. Had a decent chance after the break but fired hopelessly over the bar.
Davy Klaassen 5.5/10: Ends the game with an assist but that was the only contribution to the game from Klaassen. Was bullied and brushed off the ball far too easily.
Steven Bergwijn 4/10: Was Bergwijn even on the pitch in the first half? Did not get involved and was also bullied by Ecuador before being taken off at the break.
Cody Gakpo 6.5/10: Two World Cup games and two goals for Gakpo. His strike was sensational but he looked uncomfortable through the middle at times. He needs to be used better by Van Gaal but difficult in a formation that doesn’t allow him to play on the wing.
Substitutes
Memphis Depay 5.5/10: It is clear that Memphis is not fit and his second-half performance was not his usual standard. However, he was not given any support up front and was a lonely runner at times.
Steven Berghuis N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review
Wout Weghorst N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review
Marten de Roon N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review
6/10 De Jong way too high easily bullied off ball and gave the ball away numerous times by passing directly to Ecuador. Brutally overrated player