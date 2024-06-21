Netherlands are almost qualified for the knockout rounds of the European Championships after a 0-0 draw against France. Here is our player ratings.
Bart Verbruggen 8/10: Another standout performance from the Oranje stopper, who made good saves to deny Dembele and especially Griezmann in the second half. Netherlands have a reliable and standout keeper for years to come.
Denzel Dumfries 6.5/10: Played deeper with Frimpong on the wing and he did well up against Hernandez. Didn’t get forward as much as usual though and struggled when pushed up later on.
Nathan Ake 7/10: Was given the task of marking Dembele and he shut the winger down for most of the game. Did not get forward though as he was kept back.
Stefan de Vrij 6.5/10: Had a lot of the ball as he strode forward from the back and he mostly did well to keep France out. A solid enough performance.
Virgil van Dijk 7/10: A leaders performance at the back, France could not get a cross past him. Sometimes he was left isolated but he made sure his teammates knew when he was not happy.
Jerdy Schouten 7/10: There is a strong chance that Schouten could end up being the revelation of the tournament for the Netherlands. He is excellent on the ball and makes a number of interceptions. He picked up a yellow card but did not take away from an impressive display.
Tijjani Reijnders 6.5/10: One of the Netherlands players that was able to drive into space with the bal, Reijnders relieved pressure at times. Gave the ball away a couple of times but a solid display.
Xavi Simons 6.5/10: Played in the 10 position this was a more encouraging performance from Simons, who was busy with his pressing and he was getting into space. He should have been the match winner but his goal wrongly ruled out.
Jeremie Frimpong 6/10: Had an early effort saved as he raced in on goal and he showed good pace to go forward while helping out at the back. An encouraging display.
Cody Gakpo 6.5/10: Netherlands most threatening attacker again as he was always a threat when cutting in from the left. He almost scored with a lovely strike that was well saved.
Memphis Depay 4/10: One of his worst displays in Oranje, Memphis showed no interest in pressing and gave the ball away constantly. A worrying performance and Koeman must decide whether he can start v Austria as he must be carrying a knock at the moment.
Substitutes
Georginio Wijnaldum N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review.
Lutsharel Geertruida N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review
Joey Veerman N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review
Wout Weghorst N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review