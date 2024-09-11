The Netherlands drew 2-2 with Germany on Tuesday in the Nations League. Here are our player ratings for the Oranje stars.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Bart Verbruggen 7/10: He may have conceded twice but he was not at fault for either and made several good saves.
Denzel Dumfries 6/10: Scored the equaliser after missing a big chance to make it 2-0 in the first half. Defensively, he was open at times and that will be a worry for Koeman.
Nathan Ake 6.5/10: Netherlands strongest defender sadly dropped out early due to a serious looking injury. Hopefully, he will be back on the pitch soon.
Virgil van Dijk 6/10: A decent enough performance but again the defence looked unorganised again and he was part of that.
Matthijs de Ligt 5/10: Was given another chance but again made an error that led to a goal before being substituted early in the second half. He cannot continue making errors like this.
Jerdy Schouten 6/10: Not his strongest game in Oranje and he was substituted early in the second half. Not strong enough on the ball.
Ryan Gravenberch 8/10: Outstanding again in midfield, Gravenberch got an assist and almost got another with an insane pass to Simons. He has definitely taken his chance this international period.
Tijjani Reijnders 7.5/10: Scored the opening goal less than two minutes into the game and again looked lively at the 10 position.
Xavi Simons 7/10: Another positive Oranje performance from Simons who is looking more and more comfortable with the national team.
Cody Gakpo 6.5/10: Not his finest performance and there were times were he went it alone rather than playing in teammates.
Brian Brobbey 8/10: Bullied the German back line throughout the evening and got a great assist for the equaliser. A very strong performance.
Substitutes
Jurrien Timber 6.5/10: Came in before the break and put in a decent performance at left back. The versatile defender is a great option going forward for Koeman.
Jan Paul van Hecke 6/10: Made his Oranje debut, replacing De Ligt and he was decent defensively but it needs to be better in possession.
Quinten Timber 6.5/10: Came on and added some much needed aggression to the midfield.
Lutsharel Geertruida N/A: Not on long enough for a review
Wout Weghorst N/A: Not on long enough for a review