Netherlands drew 1-1 against Hungary in the Nations League on Friday evening. Below is our player ratings for the Oranje stars.
Bart Verbruggen 6/10: Didn’t have much to do all night and couldn’t stop the goal.
Denzel Dumfries 7/10: Again came to the rescue with a goal to earn a point. Also created a great chance before that which was not tapped in. Such an important player for oranje.
Micky van de Ven 6/10: Defensively okay but offered little going forward. Had to mark two players for the goal so not his fault but should be tried out as a centre back going forward.
Stefan de Vrij 6.5/10: Did very little wrong and was reliable throughout.
Virgil van Dijk 4.5/10: Lauded for his performances for Liverpool, this was an evening to forget. Ball watching for the goal and then sent off. Not great from the captain.
Ryan Gravenberch 5.5/10: We didn’t get to see the Gravenberch that has become a star for Liverpool. Not enough in possession.
Quinten Timber 5.5/10: Battled hard in the midfield but also lost the ball at times and offered little going forward.
Tijjani Reijnders 5.5/10: Has been so reliable in Oranje but he was poor tonight. Not sharp in front of goal and some chances ended because of poor decisions.
Xavi Simons 5/10: I don’t know what more Koeman needs to see to convince him that Simons cannot play on the right wing against a deep lying team. Not involved in the game at all.
Cody Gakpo 6/10: Still the most threatening player in Oranje, Gakpo had a quiet night but got the assist for the goal.
Joshua Zirkzee 5/10: Not his night, Zirkzee was too late to everything in the box and was sloppy in possession. He needs to be more lethal in the penalty area if he is going to be a top striker.
Substitutes
Guus Til N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for review.
Donyell Malen N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for review.
Brian Brobbey N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for review.
Matthijs de Ligt N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for review.
Jorrel Hato N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for review.