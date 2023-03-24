The Netherlands was humbled 4-0 by France in the opening game of the Euro 2024 qualifiers. Michael Bell provides his player ratings.
- Follow Michael on Twitter
Jasper Cillessen 4.5/10: The second goal did not look good for the goalkeeper, who flapped at a cross and it bounced off him and into the net. Cillessen conceded four but he did make two really good saves.
Jurrien Timber 4.5/10: Looked completely lost playing at right-back and even when he moved centrally, there were errors from the Ajax man.
Nathan Ake 5.5/10: A solid performance at left-back from Ake, who made an excellent last ditch challenge in the first half.
Lutsharel Geertruida 5.5: Looked completely lost centrally and the Netherlands were punished. He did improve when moved to the right and he frustrated Mbappe at times.
Virgil van Dijk 5/10: Needed to organise his defence and try and keep it calm in the opening period, but that did not happen. He did not have his finest game in Oranje.
Kenneth Taylor 3/10: Granted his first start in Oranje but hooked after half an hour. Looked completely lost and out of his depth. Was robbed for the first goal and wasted a good attack with a terrible pass before being replaced.
Marten de Roon 3.5/10: In the early period he was coming asking for the ball which is not his strength and France capitalised on his lack of ability on the ball. Could not get near Griezmann all night.
Georginio Wijnaldum 5/10: Showed some nice touches and dribbles but missed a good chance to score in the first half. Looked calmer in possession when dropped deeper in the midfield.
Xavi Simons 6/10: The liveliest player in the Netherlands attack by far, Simons didn’t seem to be unsettled by the occasion and created a good chance for Memphis.The first of many games to come from the PSV star.
Steven Berghuis 5/10: Looked lively in the early period but went invisible as the game went on and was eventually substituted. Koeman says he is a winger, but Berghuis may be more effective playing in the midfield like he does at Ajax.
Memphis Depay 5/10: A tough shift for the forward, who had to drop deep to get the ball. Poked a good chance wide and missed the penalty late on. Did link up well with Simons at times though.
Substitutes
Wout Weghorst 5.5/10: Was brought on with the score at 3-0 and put himself about but got little service. Did earn the penalty and caused some danger.
Davy Klaassen 4/10: Came on and nearly gifted a goal to France. Was loose in possession and didn’t contribute much to the attack.
Donyell Malen 6/10: Looked very lively after coming on and ran at the French defence. A positive showing from the forward.
Daley Blind 5/10: Came on to earn his 100th cap in midfield and did put in some good passes to move the play forward. Did get booked after a French player breezed past him.
Tyrell Malacia N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review.