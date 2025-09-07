The Netherlands overcame Lithuania 3-2 on Sunday and here are our player ratings for the clash.
Bart Verbruggen 6/10: Couldn’t do much about either goal and only had one simple save to make after.
Denzel Dumfries 6.5/10: His superb cross led to the winning goal but Dumfries was less of a threat going forward due to Malen’s presence. He was caught out for pace a couple of times from the Lithuanian winger.
Nathan Ake 6/10: Had a simple first half an hour but he struggled just like the rest of the defence when Lithuania began attacking. He went off after an hour.
Stefan de Vrij 4/10: Why did he start when he isn’t playing for Inter? Stood off for the first goal and then gave away a silly foul for the second. Van Hecke and Timber are now better centre-back options.
Virgil van Dijk 6/10: Won a lot in the air but also struggled at times against the Lithuanian attack. Not his finest evening in Oranje.
Jerdy Schouten 4/10: What was he doing for the opening goal? Gave the ball away and then lazily strolled back. Gave the ball away a lot and had to recover it. He looked a player still looking to get back into form.
Quinten Timber 5.5/10: Scored his first Oranje goal with a scuffed strike but did little else, especially in the second half. Was the most lively out of the three midfielders but still not a great performance.
Tijjani Reijnders 5/10: Probably his worst performance for the Netherlands. Barely got involved before going off after an hour.
Donyell Malen 5/10: Scored a valid goal that was chalked off for a soft push. He got on the ball several times but checked back a lot or lost it. Didn’t exactly prove he is the man to play on the right full time.
Cody Gakpo 7/10: Still the biggest threat in Oranje is Gakpo cutting in from the left. He set up one goal and hit the crossbar. He needs some support from the right wing.
Memphis Depay 8/10: Netherlands won the game because of Memphis and his two goals. He broke the record with a tidy finish and the header in the second half was excellent. He may be slowing but in the box he is still a great finisher.
Substitutes
Jurrien Timber 6/10: Shored up the defence following De Vrij’s exit.
Micky van de Ven 6/10: Offered pace on the left wing in the closing stages.
Sem Steijn N/A: Not on long enough for a review.
Wout Weghorst N/A: Not on long enough for a review
Matthijs de Ligt N/A: Not on long enough for a review