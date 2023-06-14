The Netherlands fell to a 4-2 extra time loss to Croatia on Wednesday evening and will not be in the Nations League final. Michael Bell provides his player ratings for Oranje.
- Follow Michael on Twitter
Justin Bijlow 5/10: Faced three efforts and conceded all three. He could have done better for the third but also made some last-ditch saves too. Wasn’t a performance to solidify himself as Netherlands number one.
Denzel Dumfries 5/10: Decent defensively at times, but looked a bit leggy and didn’t contribute to the attack. Maybe being in the Champions League final played its part. Would Jeremie Frimpong have been useful?
Nathan Ake 6.5/10: One of the best performers on the night and did not look like he had been partying after Man City’s Champions League win.
Lutsharel Geertruida 6/10: Played in a libero role in the centre of defence. Made some good interceptions but also made some poor passes and needs to be more decisive getting the ball forward.
Virgil van Dijk 5/10: Where was his reaction for the second Croatia goal? Could he have done better to close down the third? Question marks need to be raised about the performances of the captain. He did play a crucial role in the Lang equaliser, though. It needs to be better.
Frenkie de Jong 5/10: One of his poorest games in an Oranje shirt, Frenkie had no solution to the Croatian midfield.
Mats Wieffer 7.5/10: The outstanding performer for Oranje, especially in the first half. He made crucial interceptions and set up the goal. Not a surprise the midfield fell apart after he went off.
Teun Koopmeiners 5/10: Played as the ten, it was not Koopmeiners finest performance. Put a good chance over the bar and he wasn’t decisive with his passing.
Xavi Simons 4.5/10: Really struggled to get into the game at times and looked frustrated at getting penalised by the referee often. Did well for the goal but there is a lot more to come from Simons.
Donyell Malen 6/10: Took his goal really well but did not cause enough danger throughout the match. Needs to be more brave on the ball and take on his man.
Cody Gakpo 4.5/10: Played in the striker role, Gakpo often came deep for the ball and struggled to get involved. Then gave away a silly penalty to turn the game in Croatia’s favour. Not his finest evening.
Substitutes
Steven Bergwijn 4.5/10: Offered nothing after coming on. Bringing his late-season Ajax form to Oranje.
Wout Weghorst 4.5/10: A lot of running and effort but looks every bit like a striker that is completely out of form.
Georginio Wijnaldum 4.5/10: Made little impact after replacing Wieffer.
Noa Lang 7/10: At least tried to take players on after coming on and then scored the equaliser in the 96th minute.
Marten de Roon N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review
Tyrell Malacia N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review