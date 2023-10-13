The Netherlands chances of qualifying for the Euros took a hit as they lost 2-1 in Amsterdam to France. Michael Bell provides his player ratings for the Netherlands.
Bart Verbruggen 6/10: A shaky start and maybe could have done better for the goal, but a good debut from the goalkeeper. He had no chance with Mbappe’s second and made a number of saves.
Denzel Dumfries 5.5/10: Had a lot of trouble dealing with Mbappe. In the one chance he did get going forward he set up Veerman for a good chance. However, this was not Dumfries strongest performance and he was replaced by Frimpong.
Quilindschy Hartman 7.5/10: A goal on his debut for the left-back, who showed plenty of class. He was turned once by Coman but a strong performance and one that should see him now cement his place in the Oranje eleven ahead of Daley Blind.
Lutsharel Geertruida 6/10: Should have been switched on for the first goal as he let Mbappe get in front of him to score. Struggled initially but grew into the game and was better in the latter stages in the build-up.
Nathan Ake 6/10: A decent game from Ake and he almost had an assist but he strayed inches offside. A calming presence for the defence as usual but not his finest game in Oranje.
Virgil van Dijk 6.5/10: Kept Randal Kolo Muani in check and played some good balls forward. It was a stronger performance from the captain.
Marten de Roon 5/10: Struggled in the first half to control the midfield and was replaced at the break.
Joey Veerman 6.5/10: Showed his class at moments with some good balls forward. He should have made it 1-1 but shot over from close range.
Tijjani Reijnders 7.5/10: Along with Hartman, Reijnders was clearly the star player for Oranje and his presence on the ball and driving runs were a threat. He is growing into an excellent player.
Wout Weghorst 4/10: Couldn’t get involved in the game and was taken off after half an hour with an injury.
Xavi Simons 6/10: Glimpses of class here and there and he came close to scoring but he is yet to bring his club form to the Netherlands. When he finds his spot with Oranje he will be a star.
Substitutes
Donyell Malen 5.5/10: Came on for Weghorst and had a goal ruled out for offside. Did have chances but shot off-target a number of times.
Mats Wieffer 5/10: Could not distinguish himself after coming on at the break. There was no visible upgrade on De Roon.
Jeremie Frimpong N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review
Micky van de Ven N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review
Steven Bergwijn N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review