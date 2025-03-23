Netherlands missed out on the Nations League semi-finals after a penalty shootout loss to Spain. Below is the player ratings for Oranje.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Bart Verbruggen 7.5/10: He may have conceded three goals but Verbruggen made a number of excellent saves during the game. He kept the Netherlands in it early on and even kept out Yamal’s spot kick.
Lutsharel Geertruida 6/10: Did well to create a free man in the midfield but was caught out defensively at times. Williams is a tough opponent though.
Ian Maatsen 8/10: A very promising start for the left-back, who replaced the injured Jurrien Timber. Was excellent going forward and scored a brilliant goal. He was beaten by Yamal for Spain’s third but still comes out of the game with a positive.
Jan Paul van Hecke 7.5/10: Conceded the dubious penalty early on but performed strongly after that. Made a number of key challenges at the back. Looks an excellent option for Oranje going forward.
Virgil van Dijk 7.5/10: A very captain-like performance from Van Dijk, who led the team well from the back. The defence was open at times but Van Dijk dealt with a number of situations well.
Frenkie de Jong 7.5/10: Did well in Valencia to get the Netherlands back into the game and had some strong runs. He faded a bit in the second half and was substituted but another good performance.
Tijjani Reijnders 6.5/10: Looked tired at times and drifted in and out of the match. Missed a good chance to score in the second half.
Justin Kluivert 6.5/10: Did okay but nothing flashy before going off. Will have wanted to contribute more given that his replacement Xavi Simons was much more active.
Jeremie Frimpong 7/10: One of the most threatening players on the pitch for Oranje, he was not as effective as the first leg but still gave Spain problems throughout.
Cody Gakpo 6/10: Got a lot of the ball on the left but did very little with it and was marked out of the game before going off.
Memphis Depay 6/10: His 100th performance but not one of his finest in Oranje. Lost the ball a lot and struggled to link play. Did win a penalty which he scored.
Substitutes
Xavi Simons 7.5/10: Came on and gave an excellent assist and scored a penalty that he won. Also netted in the shootout. Was guilty of some ball loss but a lot of positives from Simons introduction.
Donyell Malen 6/10: Will go down as the one who missed the crucial penalty and also missed a good chance to win it in extra time.
Noa Lang 6/10: Played a part in the second goal but was not active and missed his spot kick too.
Kenneth Taylor N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review but did net his spot kick
Teun Koopmeiners N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review but also scored a penalty