The Netherlands played out a poor 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Tuesday evening. Below is our player ratings for Oranje.
Mark Flekken 5/10: Was beaten three times but lucky the offside flag went up twice. Almost gifted Bosnia another goal with a bad pass. A shaky and poor performance from the Brentford stopper.
Jeremie Frimpong 5.5/10: Got a chance to impress at right-back but offered little to the attack throughout the game. Was solid enough defensively.
Jorrel Hato 6/10: Did well to set up Zirkzee for what should have been the second goal but the forward fluffed the effort. Grew into the game and probably should have scored late on but blasted the ball over.
Stefan de Vrij 5/10: Too many sideways passes from the Oranje captain on the night and the defence struggled in the second half with Dzeko getting chances. Was out of position for the equaliser.
Matthijs de Ligt 5.5/10: Did okay and made one important block in the first half but Dzeko and Bosnia caused him problems after the break.
Mats Wieffer 5/10: Played the Frenkie de Jong role but apart from one good run in the first half he struggled to take hold of the midfield. Made a couple of interceptions but it needs to be better.
Teun Koopmeiners 5/10: Another instance of Koopmeiners being unable to bring his club performances to the international stage. Didn’t create and wasn’t a threat.
Joshua Zirkzee 4.5/10: Even as a 10, Zirkzee could have no impact on the game. Looked lost and the ball bounced off him at times. A player with zero confidence at the moment.
Justin Kluivert 5/10: Back in Oranje after years away, Kluivert had a few nice touches but too little impact.
Noa Lang 6.5/10: Probably the star performer for Netherlands, Lang was busy and direct. He also provided the assist with a good cross.
Brian Brobbey 6/10: Scored his first in Oranje but gave a muted celebration. Was poor other than that with some scuffed chances and he killed an attack by tripping over the ball.
Substitutes
Ryan Gravenberch N/A: Not on long enough for a review
Donyell Malen N/A: Not on long enough for a review
Wout Weghorst N/A: Not on long enough for a review
Cody Gakpo N/A: Not on long enough for a review
Devyne Rensch N/A: Not on long enough for a review