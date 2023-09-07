The Netherlands breathed life into their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with a 3-0 victory over Greece. Michael Bell provides his player ratings for the Oranje stars.
Mark Flekken 6/10: A decent match from Flekken but he just wasn’t tested enough to give him a higher rating. One decent save in the match and was decent with his feet. An easy afternoon overall for Flekken
Denzel Dumfries 9/10: What a performance from Dumfries, who proved once again he is a major weapon in a 5-3-2. Ended the first half with 3 assists and also hit the post. Was quieter in the second half before going off.
Daley Blind 6.5/10: A reliable and unremarkable performance from Blind who played the full ninety minutes and was largely untroubled by the Greek attackers. His passing was as calm as always but he didn’t get forward a lot. Netherlands danger all came down the right.
Nathan Ake 6.5/10: Was strong defensively in the first half but went off at the break after picking up a knock and a yellow card.
Virgil van Dijk 6.5/10: Kept Vangelis Pavlidis quiet the whole game and was given more protection in a 5-3-2. The captain had a smooth game but got an unnecessary booking in the second half.
Lutsharel Geertruida 6.5/10: Looked decent and calm when on the ball but wasn’t really challenged defensively. Won only one out of five duels but in a 5-3-2 he had more cover.
Frenkie de Jong 8/10: An excellent dribble forward with the ball was the highlight of the early moments of the game, De Jong is in excellent form and it shows. So crucial for the national team, Greece couldn’t get near him at times.
Marten de Roon 6.5/10: A surprise starter and a surprise first goalscorer. He took his first Netherlands goal well and popped up with some interceptions but also lost the ball a couple of times. A reliable player who does a job but Koeman needs to decide if he does enough on the ball to justify his place.
Xavi Simons 8/10: Back in the Philips Stadion, Simons put in his best performance in Oranje. He dribbled with the ball constantly, went close to scoring twice and was a constant thorn in the Greek defence. He is a player in excellent form at the moment.
Cody Gakpo 7.5/10: The Liverpool forward got himself on the scoresheet and looked good with his dribbling ability. He could be the man to lead the line until a new striker is found. Went off with 25 minutes left.
Wout Weghorst 7/10: Weghorst put in a lot of effort throughout the game. What he lacks in ability he makes up for in spirit and he never stopped harassing the Greek defenders. He got his goal and that was the only real chance he had. He really needs to work on his heading ability as a few chances to play his fellow attackers through on goal were missed.
Substitutes
Stefan de Vrij 6.5/10: Came on for Ake and looked very comfortable alongside Van Dijk and Geertruida. Back in the Inter line-up, it is nice to see De Vrij playing with confidence.
Noa Lang 6/10: Replaced Cody Gakpo with 25 minutes left and didn’t leave much of an impression on the pitch.
Tijjani Reijnders 6.5/10: Made his debut in Oranje and caught the eye with some nice dribbles with the ball. Definitely deserves a shot to play alongside De Jong at some point in the future.
Joey Veerman N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review
Matthijs de Ligt N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review