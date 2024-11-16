The Netherlands ran out 4-0 winners over Hungary on Saturday and below we provide our player ratings for the Oranje stars.
Bart Verbruggen 7/10: He kept the Netherlands level in the early stages but after Oranje gained control he had very little to do.
Denzel Dumfries 7.5/10: A quiet first half but in the second he scored a lovely goal and got an assist. His attacking quality so essential for Oranje.
Jurrien Timber 6.5/10: A steady game for Timber, who got a lot of space and time on the ball. Was basically an extra midfielder at times but this also gave Hungary some space on the counter early on.
Jan Paul van Hecke 6.5/10: Almost gifted Hungary a goal early on but grew into the game. Looked confident enough to stride forward and join attacks. Also made some good tackles. If he cuts out the errors he will be an excellent defender for Oranje.
Virgil van Dijk 6.5/10: The Oranje defence was too open in the early stages and Van Dijk was part of that but when the Netherlands got control he strolled through the game.
Frenkie de Jong 8/10: It was wonderful to see De Jong back in the Netherlands midfield with his driving runs and smart flicks. Not perfect as he was robbed of the ball a couple of times but very promising performance.
Ryan Gravenberch 7/10: Almost flawless with the ball and made a couple of very strong and impressive runs. Came close to scoring with a shot over the bar. Showed he can be a perfect partner for De Jong.
Tijjani Reijnders 6.5/10: A quieter game for Reijnders, who struggled to impose himself on the ball and was often marked out the game.
Donyell Malen 6.5/10: Direct and won the penalty in the first half but also wasted a number of chances. Needs to be sharper in front of goal.
Cody Gakpo 7/10: Always a threat for Oranje with his runs and crosses. He also took his penalty well. Had some shots blocked.
Wout Weghorst 6/10: Scored his penalty and hit the bar with a strike from outside the box. Busy as always and full of running but sometimes the ball bounced off of him or he lacked the touch to find his teammates.
Substitutes
Teun Koopmeiners 7/10: Came on for De Jong and scored a lovely header. Also nearly got a second too. A great option to have off the bench.
Jorrel Hato 6/10: A tidy and uneventful appearance off the bench for the left-back
Noa Lang N/A: Not on long enough for a review
Mats Wieffer N/A: Not on long enough for a review
Jeremie Frimpong N/A: Not on long enough for a review
