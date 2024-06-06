The Netherlands eased to a 4-0 win over Canada after an impressive second half performance. Below is our player ratings for the Oranje players.
- By Michael Bell
Bart Verbruggen 6.5/10: Didn’t have many saves to make but claimed a number of crosses. A steady performance from the new number one and a high completion of passes too.
Jeremie Frimpong 8/10: The star of the evening, Frimpong put himself forward with an excellent goal and assist. He looked comfortable on the right wing and Koeman now has a big decision to make.
Daley Blind 6/10: Captain from the start, Blind was in the familiar central spot and he was steady throughout. Had a little trouble with the pace of David but dealt with it well.
Lutsharel Geertruida 7/10: With Frimpong playing right wing, Geertruida had the job of being the deep sitting right-back and he performed well. Made a number of interceptions throughout.
Matthijs de Ligt 6/10: Didn’t put a foot wrong and was steady throughout. His partnership with Blind worked well.
Micky van de Ven 7.5/10: At left back, Van de Ven impressed with his pace and strength going forward. Was one of the standouts in the first half before fading as the second half went on. Still a positive performance from the defender.
Jerdy Schouten 7/10: Not the flashiest player on the pitch, but Schouten performed his task well and made a number of interceptions in the middle. He played the De Roon role well and will have caught Koeman’s eye.
Ryan Gravenberch 6/10: Showed some nice touches and burst forward at points but was also guilty of some ball loss at times. There is a lot more to come from him in Oranje.
Georginio Wijnaldum 5.5/10: Koeman is convinced that Wijnaldum is a possible starter at the Euros. He has got to be rethinking those comments after a passive performance from the midfielder. Hardly involved and wasted some chances.
Memphis Depay 7/10: A creator in the first half, he put through Brobbey for his big chance. In the second he got his goal and looked sharp. He looked close to his best and that is a positive for Koeman.
Brian Brobbey 6/10: Played with his back to the goal a lot and had some nice moments. However, should have scored when put through one on one. Cannot miss those type of chances at the Euros.
Substitutes
Wout Weghorst 6.5/10: Usual bustling performance off the bench. Scored with his first touch and should have had a second.
Donyell Malen 6/10: Looked lively off the bench and he drove forward with the ball. A lot of pace to bring on the pitch.
Steven Bergwijn 6/10: Like Malen, Bergwijn brought a lot of energy to the attack when he came on.
Virgil van Dijk N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review but grabbed a goal
Stefan de Vrij N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review
Joey Veerman N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review