Netherlands began 2022 with a 4-2 win over Denmark on Saturday evening. Michael Bell provides his player ratings for the Oranje stars.
Mark Flekken 6/10: Possibly could have done better with the first Denmark goal, but not a bad performance overall from the debutante. Could do nothing with the Eriksen strike.
Denzel Dumfries 6/10: A quiet game from the Inter defender, who didn’t do anything wrong but also didn’t stand out on the right of defence. An average performance from Dumfries.
Daley Blind 5.5/10: Blind was given the nod over Wijndal or Malacia as a left wing-back. He showed his ability with an assist for the opening goal. However, Blind’s lack of pace was exposed for both goals. Defensively a liability at times but he plays due to his passing ability.
Matthijs de Ligt 6/10: A good first-half from the centre-back, but he drifted at times after the break as he struggled to help control the danger that Eriksen posed.
Virgil van Dijk 6.5/10: A mostly comfortable evening for the captain and he looked strong throughout the game. However, question marks on his position for the first Denmark goal.
Nathan Ake 7/10: Got his chance as the left-footed centre-back and he put in a decent display at the back and also scored the second goal with a good header. A strong showing for Ake.
Frenkie de Jong 8/10: The midfielder is playing with confidence again at Barcelona and it showed on Saturday with a very good performance in Oranje. He played a big role throughout the game and got himself an assist. The engine of the midfield.
Teun Koopmeiners 6.5/10: A steady performance in the midfield from Koopmeiners, who played some nice passes throughout. Did not standout as much as De Jong but proved he can be a good partner in the midfield.
Steven Berghuis 7/10: Played as a number ten in Oranje, Berghuis got an assist for the Ake goal and won the penalty. He had some chances to get himself on the scoresheet but couldn’t take them. A busy and active performance.
Memphis Depay 7/10: As always a livewire in Oranje and he scored his penalty before the break. Alway performs in Oranje but was substituted twenty minutes before the end to save his fitness for Germany.
Steven Bergwijn 8/10: He may not be playing for Tottenham, but Bergwijn is proving to be a major asset for the Netherlands. He scored twice on Saturday and was a constant threat.
Substitutes
Tyrell Malacia N/A: Not on long enough for a review
Arnaut Danjuma N/A: Not on long enough for a review
Donyell Malen N/A: Not on long enough for a review