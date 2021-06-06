Netherlands final warm-up game before the European Championships was a 3-0 victory over Georgia. Michael Bell provides his player ratings for the Oranje stars.
Maarten Stekelenburg 7/10: Called into action straight away and made a good stop. Looked assured in the Netherlands goal and could now be chosen as the number one for the Euros.
Denzel Dumfries 7/10: This was a much stronger game from the PSV Eindhoven captain at right-back. Earned the penalty in the 10th minute and looked strong defensively and going forward.
Owen Wijndal 5.5/10: Wijndal is struggling with this system and he couldn’t make an impact against Georgia going forward. Often isolated, Wijndal passed the ball too many times sideways or backward.
Jurrien Timber 6.5/10: Once again picked in the starting eleven, Timber put in another assured performance at the back. Did not stand out as much as he did against Scotland but still a good performance from the centre-back.
Stefan de Vrij 6.5/10: Another strong showing from De Vrij but he didn’t have too much work to do throughout the game. He could be a huge star for the Netherlands at the tournament.
Daley Blind 6/10: Back playing again after months out and the defender did look a little rusty. Had a couple of nice moments on the ball but was also caught out at times. Went off at half-time.
Marten de Roon 5/10: For the second game in a row, de Roon played the full ninety minutes but the midfielder did not impress. Offered no protection to the defence and did very little going forward. Will De Roon’s spot now be up for grabs after two poor performances in a row?
Frenkie de Jong 6.5/10: Got longer than de did against Scotland and showed some nice moments, especially in the second half. However, he also had some sloppy moments too. Seems to be one of the players still unsure about the 5-3-2 formation. He needs to pull the strings when the tournament starts.
Georginio Wijnaldum 6/10: The Oranje captain put in a decent but not memorable performance against Georgia. Needs to be more commanding when the Euros get underway. Wijnaldum may be distracted by the transfer stories around him. Completing his PSG move before the tournament starts may be a smart decision so he can fully focus.
Memphis Depay 7.5/10: Once again the standout for the Netherlands with a goal and an assist. He also played a key role in the third goal. Netherlands creator and main goal threat, Memphis is undoubtedly the key player for Euro 2020. If he has a good tournament, Netherlands can go far.
Wout Weghorst 6.5/10: A stronger performance for Weghorst than against Scotland and he got his first goal for the national team. His passion is great and he has overtaken Luuk de Jong in the pecking order it appears. A threat and works hard.
Substitutes
Nathan Ake 6.5/10: Came in for Blind and put in a strong performance at the back. Definitely a great option for De Boer and he should be considered for a starting role.
Donyell Malen 6.5/10: A real livewire off the bench, Malen put himself about and showed De Boer that he can be a great option alongside Memphis in the 5-3-2. His pace and directness is a great weapon.
Davy Klaassen 6/10: Added some energy to the midfield after coming off the bench and he is certainly one of the players in the running for a starting spot.
Ryan Gravenberch 6.5/10: A stronger performance from the young Ajax midfielder, who netted his first Netherlands goal. He is being tipped as one of the young stars of the tournament but he may have to impress from the bench.
Patrick van Aanholt N/A: Not on the field long enough for a review
Steven Berghuis N/A: Not on the field long enough for a review
Stekelenburg is better than Krul, we need de Ligt in the defense, interrogation marks about de Roon, bravo Weghorst.
Against an opponent like Georgia, we can’t really justify this win. Seriously Georgia ?
I’m happy for Stekenlenburg. I think he should be the first choice keeper for euros.