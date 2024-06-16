The Netherlands defeated Poland 2-1 in their opening Euro 2024 game. Here is our player ratings for the Oranje stars.
Bart Verbruggen 7.5/10: Could do nothing about the Poland goal but then came into his own and made some important saves, especially before the end. He also claimed crossed comfortably and looked good on the ball. Only thing to work on would be to get play going quicker on the counter.
Denzel Dumfries 6/10: One of his weakest games in Oranje, Dumfries struggled to make an impact going forward and wasted a good chance to score. Looked a frustrated figure at times.
Nathan Ake 8/10: Was meant to be the full-back that sat back but he got a lot of space to go forward on the left and he ended the game with two assists. A strong performance from the vice-captain.
Stefan de Vrij 6.5/10: Preferred over De Ligt and he was initially comfortable but Poland caused him some issues at the back. His lack of pace is a concern at times.
Virgil van Dijk 7/10: Made a number of aerial challenges and was an important presence for the side. He almost scored an equaliser. Needs to command better control of the back four against tougher opposition.
Jerdy Schouten 6/10: At points, he was strong on the ball and he showed some nice touches. In the second half there was a spell when he was overrun but he recovered well. A decent first tournament experience for him.
Joey Veerman 5.5/10: A lot has been expected from Veerman with the absence of De Jong and Koopmeiners. This was not the ideal game for the midfielder, who struggled to find the time and space to create chances. A few of his balls were poor and gifted possession back to Poland.
Tijjani Reijnders 6.5/10: The AC Milan star was heavily involved throughout the game and found pockets of space constantly. He was wasteful at times but he played a role in the winning goal.
Xavi Simons 5.5/10: Again, couldn’t stand out on the right wing and it has to be questioned if he can play in that role. He got one big chance but blasted the ball over the bar. Koeman needs to move him central or to the left.
Cody Gakpo 7.5/10: Always a threat on the left wing in the first half, Gakpo got the equaliser and caused Poland countless issues. Faded after the break before being substituted.
Memphis Depay 6/10: Got a few chances but snatched at them in a frustrating afternoon for the striker. He was full of running but needs to be sharper in front of goal.
Substitutes
Donyell Malen 6/10: Came on and added more threat down the right wing with his direct running and speed.
Georginio Wijnaldum 5/10: In half an hour, he touched the ball six times. Not sure he added anything after being brought on.
Jeremie Frimpong N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review.
Wout Weghorst N/A: The match winner and hero but was only on the pitch for 9 minutes.
Micky van de Ven N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review