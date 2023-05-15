Erwin van de Looi has named his provisional Netherlands squad for the upcoming U21 European Championships.
The squad will come together on the 12th of June for a training camp which includes a game against the Japanese Olympic team. Netherlands will then head to Georgia for the Euros where they will face the hosts, Belgium and Portugal.
Van de Looi has Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch in the squad, along with Jeremie Frimpong, Quilindschy Hartman, Thijs Dallinga and Mitchell Bakker.
Bart Verbruggen, Sven Botman, Brian Brobbey, Lutsharel Geertruida, Xavi Simons and Jurriën Timber are all eligible but included in the full Netherlands provisional squad.
The full provisional squad can be seen below:
Goalkeepers: Jay Gorter (Aberdeen), Jasper Schendelaar (PEC Zwolle), Kjell Scherpen (Vitesse), Fabian de Keijzer (FC Utrecht)
Defenders: Milan van Ewijk (Heerenveen), Sepp van den Berg (Schalke 04), Denso Kasius (Bologna), Jan paul van Hecke (Brighton), Ian Maatsen (Burnley), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), Mitchell Bakker (Bayer Leverkusen), Shurandy Sambo (Sparta Rotterdam), Quilindschy Hartman (Feyenoord), Bjorn Meijer (Club Brugge), Devyne Rensch (Ajax), Micky van de Ven (Wolfsburg)
Midfielders: Ludovit Reis (Hamburg) Jurgen Ekkelenkamp (Royal Antwerp), Quinten Timber (Feyenoord), Wouter Burger (Basel), Daniel van Kaam (Cambuur), Ryan Gravenberch (Bayern Munich), Dirk Proper (NEC), Sven Mijnans (AZ), Kenneth Taylor (Ajax)
Attackers: Thijs Dallinga (Toulouse), Joshua Zirkzee (Bologna), Crysencio Summerville (Leeds), Sydney van Hooijdonk (Heerenveen), Elayis Tavzan (NEC), Emanuel Emegha (Sturm Graz), Million Manhoef (Vitesse)