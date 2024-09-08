The Netherlands got their Nations League campaign underway with a 5-2 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Ronald Koeman decided to start with Joshua Zirkzee up front while Ryan Gravenberch started alongside Jerry Schouten in midfield. At the back, Matthijs de Ligt was chosen to partner Virgil van Dijk.
After only 11 minutes, the Netherlands were ahead with Zirkzee converting with a header after Xavi Simons had a shot smothered.
The Netherlands played some good football but after half an hour, the visitors equalised out of the blue. The defence was caught out and Ermedin Demirovic got through on goal before clipping the ball over Bart Verbruggen.
Koeman’s side responded well and Tijjani Reijnders hit the crossbar after a good combination with Zirkzee. Just before the break, the two combined again and this time, Reijnders burst into the box before scoring.
Oranje continued to create some nice moves in the second half and eventually Cody Gakpo made it 3-1 after being set up by Reijnders. The hosts then should have killed the game but chances came and went.
With fifteen minutes to go, De Ligt failed to deal with a cross and Edin Dzeko made it 3-2. There was then some shaky moments for Oranje, but Verbruggen would not concede again.
Wout Weghorst came off the bench and he made it 4-2 before Simons added a fifth in stoppage time.
There was a nice moment for the Timber family as both Jurrien and Quinten came off the bench to play for Oranje for the first time together.
A win to begin the campaign for the Netherlands and next up is a tie v Germany.