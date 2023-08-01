The Netherlands women defeated Vietnam 7-0 to seal top spot in their World Cup group ahead of the USA.
Netherlands went into the final group game on four points and a win would seal their place in the last 16. Andries Jonker’s side were excellent from the off and by half-time they were already 5-0 up.
Lieke Martens made it 1-0 after eight minutes thanks to a lobbed finish. Katja Snoeijs then made it 2-0 before Esmee Brugts curled an excellent strike into the top corner. Jill Roord added the fourth and Danielle van de Donk the fifth.
Wieke Kaptein (17) then came on to become the youngest to ever represent the Netherlands at a World Cup. Brugts then added the sixth with another excellent strike before Roord finished off the scoring with a header.
It was the biggest-ever World Cup win for the Netherlands women and they top the group ahead of the USA, who could only draw 0-0 with Portugal.
The Netherlands will now play the runner-up in the group that contains Italy, Sweden, South Africa and Argentina.