The Netherlands are one step closer to the World Cup after a comfortable 4-0 victory over Finland in Amsterdam.
Ronald Koeman decided to make three changes to the side that defeated Malta as Memphis Depay, Donyell Malen and Justin Kluivert came in for Wout Weghorst, Jeremie Frimpong and Tijjani Reijnders.
After only eight minutes, the Netherlands took the lead with Malen playing a 1-2 with Memphis before firing past the Finnish goalkeeper, who got a hand to the ball.
After 16 minutes, it was 2-0 as a Memphis free kick came into the box and Virgil van Dijk stooped to head in. Malen then headed wide and Jurrien Timber also hit the crossbar as Netherlands dominated.
With eight minutes of the half remaining, Kluivert’s strike hit a Finnish hand and Memphis made it 3-0 from the penalty spot.
The second half saw the Netherlands control possession but never really threatening a fourth goal until Cody Gakpo rifled in a strike from just outside the box with only five minutes remaining.
Job done for the Netherlands, who go six points clear at the top ahead of Poland’s tie away to Lithuania. Next month, the Netherlands take on Poland away and Lithuania at home to close the qualifying campaign.