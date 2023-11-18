The Netherlands have officially qualified for Euro 2024 after a slender 1-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland.
The mission for the Netherlands was simple. All they needed to do was win and they had sealed qualification for the Euros. Ronald Koeman brought Jerdy Schouten straight into the line-up, while Daley Blind and Stefan de Vrij were at the back.
Republic of Ireland started well but it was the Netherlands who took the lead in the 11th minute. Wout Weghorst spun his marker on the halfway line and he was free to race into the box and hammer the ball into the top corner.
After that, the Netherlands had chances to make it 2-0 but Weghorst, Tijjani Reijnders, and Cody Gakpo all fired off target. Before the break, there were a few three on two attacks that broke down with the final pass.
In the second half, the Netherlands continued to create chances but they couldn’t find a killer second goal. Gakpo and Simons both had efforts blocked, Weghorst was denied by a good save and Reijnders hit the post. The AC Milan midfielder also got a great chance in front of goal but he opted to take a touch instead of shooting and the ball was smothered.
The Republic of Ireland substituted Evan Ferguson but they managed to get the ball in the net after an hour. However, the offside flag against Adam Idah brought relief for the Netherlands.
In the closing stages, the Netherlands defended their lead well while substitute Donyell Malen failed to kill the game when put through on goal.
In the end one goal was enough and the Netherlands will be at Euro 2024 next year. The qualifying campaign ends with a clash against Gibraltar on Tuesday.