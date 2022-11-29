The Netherlands are through to the last 16 of the World Cup as group winners after a 2-0 victory against hosts Qatar.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Louis van Gaal brought Memphis Depay into the starting eleven while Marten de Roon was preferred to Teun Koopmeiners in the midfield. Netherlands knew a win would seal their place in the next round and they dominated the early stages against the already eliminated Qatar.
However, the Netherlands final product was missing and they again looked sloppy in possession of the ball. Memphis and Daley Blind went close before Cody Gakpo opened the scoring after 26 minutes. The PSV forward made it three goals in three World Cup games with a lovely finish after a one-two with Davy Klaassen.
After the goal, the Netherlands went passive and some sloppy play in midfield gifted Qatar the ball, but luckily Andries Noppert was not troubled in goal.
Four minutes into the second half, Memphis saw his strike kept out but Frenkie de Jong tapped in to make it 2-0 and all but seal the victory.
After that, Netherlands were comfortable and Memphis was brought off for Vincent Janssen, while Steven Berghuis replaced Davy Klaassen. Janssen quickly set up Berghuis to score, but a handball by Gakpo in the build-up saw it ruled out.
Teun Koopmeiners, Wout Weghorst and Kenneth Taylor then all came on but no third goal was added, with the crossbar denying Berghuis.
The Netherlands takes top spot in the group ahead of Senegal, who defeated Ecuador 2-1 in the group’s other game. They will now await to find out who finishes second in the group containing England, the USA, Wales and Iran.
Men in Orange are doing fine. Gaffer LvG is bringing out the best from footballers at his disposal.