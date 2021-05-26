Frank de Boer has officially named his Netherlands squad for the European Championships.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
De Boer had named a 34-man provisional squad earlier in the month but he cut that down to 26 players on Wednesday.
The eight unlucky players to miss out on the European Championships are Marco Bizot (AZ Alkmaar), Hans Hateboer (Atalanta), Kenny Tete (Fulham), Rick Karsdorp (Roma), Jeremiah St Juste (Mainz), Tonny Vilhena (Krasnodar), Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa) and Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham)
Cody Gakpo, Jurriën Timber and Teun Koopmeiners are included in the squad, while Wout Weghorst also makes the 26. At 38, Maarten Stekelenburg is the oldest player in the squad.
Netherlands start their European Championships campaign against Ukraine on the 13th of June. They face Scotland next Wednesday and then Georgia on the 6th of June in two warm up games.
The full squad can be seen below:
Goalkeeper: Jasper Cillessen (Valencia), Tim Krul (Norwich City), Maarten Stekelenburg (Ajax)
Defenders: Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace), Nathan Aké (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Ajax), Denzel Dumfries (PSV), Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus), Jurriën Timber (Ajax), Joël Veltman (Brighton & Hove Albion) , Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale), Owen Wijndal (AZ)
Midfielders: Donny van de Beek (Manchester United), Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Teun Koopmeiners (AZ), Marten de Roon (Atalanta Bergamo), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool)
Forwards: Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord), Memphis Depay (Olympique Lyon), Cody Gakpo (PSV), Luuk de Jong (Sevilla), Donyell Malen (PSV), Quincy Promes (Spartak Moscow), Wout Weghorst (VfL Wolfsburg)
It is strange to take van Aanholt and Promes. There are many players at the left and only Dumfries at the right. I think El Ghazi or Bergwijn are better than Promes.