The Netherlands U17 squad has been announced for the upcoming European Championships which begins later this month.
Netherlands begin their Euro campaign against Bulgaria on the 16th of May and then have clashes with Poland and France.
The 21-man squad for the tournament in Israel was announced on Friday with a number of talented young players involved.
Feyenoord’s Antoni Milambo and NAC Breda’s Ezechiel Banzuzi have first team experience this season and they will be two to watch. Borussia Dortmund’s young striker Julian Rijkhoff the most surprising omission from the squad.
The full squad is as follows:
Goalkeepers: Tristan Kuijsten (AZ Alkmaar), Jasper Meijster (Groningen), Bernt Klaverboer (Heerenveen)
Defenders: Alvaro Henry (Ajax), Oualid Agougil (Ajax), Rainey Breinburg (Feyenoord), Thijmen Blokzijl (Groningen), Dean Huijsen (Juventus), Bram Rovers (PSV),
Midfielders: Gabriel Misehouy (Ajax), Silvano Vos (Ajax), Ilias Splinter (AZ Alkmaar), Mike Kleijn (Feyenoord), Ezechiel Banzuzi (NAC Breda), Tim van den Heuvel (PSV), Antoni Milambo (Feyenoord)
Attackers: Jadon Slory (Feyenoord), Isaac Babadi (PSV Eindhoven), Yoram Boerhout (Ajax), Fabiano Rust (Feyenoord), Jason van Duiven (PSV Eindhoven)