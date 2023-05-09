The Netherlands squad for the upcoming European Championships was named on Tuesday.
The tournament in Hungary kicks off next week with the Netherlands in a group containing England, Switzerland and Croatia.
21 players have been called up for the tournament but one that misses out is Shaqueel van Persie, who has suffered an injury.
Seven players have been called up from AZ Alkmaar, including Kees Smit, who played a key role in the UEFA Youth League win. Tygo Land was on the bench for PSV at the weekend and he is included. Volendam right-back Givairo Read made his first-team debut this season.
The only player that plays outside the Netherlands is Everton striker Martin Sherif.
Goalkeepers: Tim Haksteeg (Feyenoord), Kiyani Zeggen Lieuw Kie Song (AZ Alkmaar), Jur Schipper (AZ Alkmaar)
Defenders: Julien Mesbahi (Twente/Heracles), Mats Rots (Twente/Heracles), Givairo Read (Volendam), Wessel Kuhn (PSV), Rayan Atikallah (AZ Alkmaar), Elijah Dijkstra (AZ Alkmaar), Dies Janse (Ajax)
Midfielders: Kees Smit (AZ Alkmaar), Tygo Land (PSV), Sem Esselink (Sparta), Julian Oerip (AZ Alkmaar), Avery Appiah (Ajax)
Forwards: Martin Sherif (Everton), Jesse Bal (Volendam), Zépiqueno Redmond (Feyenoord), Aymen Sliti (Feyenoord), Jasper Hartog (AZ Alkmaar), Kayden Wolff (Ajax)