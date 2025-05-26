Michael Reiziger has named his Netherlands squad for the upcoming U21 European Championships.
The Netherlands begin their Euro campaign against Finland on the 12th of June before ties with Ukraine and Denmark.
Reiziger has confirmed his squad and there are several surprises with AZ Alkmaar duo Wouter Goes and Mexx Meerdink both left out, while Luciano Valente (Groningen) and Emanuel Emegha (Strasbourg) are also not included.
Jorrel Hato will join up with the squad after his commitments with the full Netherlands squad. Ian Maatsen, Devyne Rensch and Kenneth Taylor also bring experience to the squad.
The Netherlands will take on Ivory Coast in a friendly on the 6th of June.
The full squad is as follows:
Goalkeepers: Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro (AZ), Calvin Raatsie (Excelsior Rotterdam) and Robin Roefs (NEC)
Defenders: Youri Baas (Ajax), Jorrel Hato, (Ajax), Rav van den Berg (Middlesbrough), Devyne Rensch (AS Roma), Anass Salah-Eddine (AS Roma), Ian Maatsen (Aston Villa), Bjorn Meijer (Club Brugge), Ryan Flamingo (PSV) and Neraysho Kasanwirjo (Rangers)
Midfielders: Youri Regeer (Ajax), Kenneth Taylor (Ajax), Dirk Proper (NEC), Antoni Milambo (Feyenoord), Ezechiel Banzuzi (OH Leuven), and Million Manhoef (Stoke City FC).
Forwards: Ruben van Bommel (AZ), Ernest Poku (AZ), Noah Ohio (FC Utrecht), Myron van Brederode (Fortuna Düsseldorf) and Thom van Bergen (FC Groningen)