Ronald Koeman has named his Netherlands squad for the upcoming friendlies against Scotland and Germany.
In the run up to the European Championships in the summer, the Netherlands will take on Scotland and Germany next week in two friendlies. Scotland is on the 22nd and Germany four days later.
Koeman has named one new face in the squad with midfielder Quinten Timber rewarded for his fine form with Feyenoord. There is also a return for Georginio Wijnaldum, who has been playing in Saudi Arabia with Al-Ettifaq.
Missing out on the squad is injured trio Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur) and Joshua Zirkzee (Bologna). Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper Nick Olij has also been dropped from the provisional squad.
The full squad can be seen below.