Ronald Koeman has named his Netherlands squad for the upcoming European qualifiers against France on Greece.
The Netherlands hosts France on the 13th of October before traveling to Greece three days later.
Ronald Koeman is without a number of players through injury including Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo and Sven Botman.
Called into the squad for the first time is Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper Nick Olij, while Ajax striker Brian Brobbey and Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong have come back into the squad and could make their debuts.
The full squad can be seen below.
Gravenberch will be call upon should there be any injuries to the midfield
Gravenberch deserves to be called