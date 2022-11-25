The Netherlands struggled to a 1-1 draw against Ecuador in the second World Cup group game.
Both sides went into the game on the back of opening wins, but Louis van Gaal made three changes with Jurrien Timber, Teun Koopmeiners, and Davy Klaassen all coming into the line-up.
Cody Gakpo was pushed forward and he opened the scoring after only six minutes with an excellent curled strike from the edge of the box.
From that point on, though Ecuador looked the brighter side and they tested Andries Noppert through Enner Valencia. On the stroke of halftime, Netherlands was given a huge warning with Pervis Estupiñán netting but the goal was disallowed for an obstruction by Jackson Porozo.
Memphis Depay replaced Steven Bergwijn at the break but four minutes into the second half, Valencia equalised with a close-range finish after Noppert parried a shot by Estupiñán.
Ecuador almost had the lead but Gonzalo Plata was unlucky to see his strike crash back off the underside of the bar. At the other end, Netherlands created nothing apart from a Koopmeiners shot that flew over the bar.
Steven Berghuis, Wout Weghorst, and Marten de Roon were all thrown on but they didn’t change the outcome as the Netherlands failed to create anything and the match ended 1-1.
The Netherlands remain top ahead of Ecuador and they will seal their place in the next round on Tuesday if they defeat the already eliminated Qatar.
that was horrible to watch – what a mess. There’s no cohesion, no strength, no creativity – if the opponent gives you no space, one has to find space. Our passing is terrible. This reminds me of EURO2020 all over again.
at least euro 2020 we were making some attacks and control the game a little bit not just defending like this world cup
Dumfries, Blind, Koopmeiners, Klaassen, Berghuis are simply not good enough to play in a strong team, but what was Frenkie de Jong doing this game? The worst worst performance I’ ve seen from him, out of most Ajax games and almost all Dutch games and some Barca games, never seen him so sloppy and quiet.
Disgusting play from all of you shame even at the 1st match don’t deserve nothing improve at 2nd match thinking off holiday in qatar look others countries less then us they give everything for the country shame
Don’t want to repeat myself for 1000000 time but you just can’t play at highest level with players who are too weak to play in Eredivisie like Blind, Klaassen or Berghuis but to be honest whole team was pathetic. Maybe they sold that game because I just don’t want to accept that you can be so bad and lazy.
Van Dijk for sure didn’t have any interest in winning this game, his defence on Ecuador goal was just like Police escort for opponent to score a goal. De Jong also lazy and not pathetic.
Worst players like always LVG and other Blind (worst coach ever) special: Blind who at this point is a poor comedy but I need to be honest and the most pathetic players were Berghuis and Depay who acted like they are some Messi and Ronaldo saving the game but everytime they touched the ball it was tragic.
I just don’t want to accept this it had to be corrupted game but if not and this joke continues on Tuesday we can easily be facing England in 1/8 and find early exit.
Only player who acted like proffesional as always was Ake. Maybe he didn’t know that they sold the game.
Pathetic.
the first match i thought we are still getting used to the atmosphere there and a tough opponent like senegal and we won so we all said okay the most important things is to win
i am not always to be against louis but this time i cant let this go without blaming him yes a defense can win you champion but not without attack you will never gonna win what i see is a team only depending on defense and not even making a good counter attacks its like playing with defense only you can get away against top teams but playing against this type of teams in this way is a shame we played like we are the weaker team how on earth they are gong for the win and we didnt even had a shot on target except the goal
532 can be good with the names we have but dumfries has been totally out of form this cup and blind not making any move forward so why not playing 433 and control the midfield more we must be resilient we are literally playing with zero attack this cup
its a shame what we have seen today and it seems like this form is going to continue for the whole competition van gaal has to resolve this problems in short time or we are about to witness another disasterous cup like the last Euros
GVD.
Stoma Holland