Frank de Boer will use a 5-3-2 formation for Netherlands against Scotland on Wednesday as he believes the 4-3-3 is too static.
De Boer has been using the 5-3-2 during training and confirmed at his press conference on Tuesday that he will use it against Scotland and Georgia.
De Boer said, “We want to dominate, but often don’t have the ball. We did well in this system against Italy for the Nations League, in terms of discipline. Now we hope to be on the ball even more.”
The Oranje coach believes he has the players to make the formation work, “I look at my selection and want to let my players play in their strength. With three in the back you can be very dominant, we would like that and we have the players for that. “
De Boer knows it takes time to perfect a new way of playing, “A number of players are familiar with the system, Daley Blind played it in Brazil. That way you hope that things will go well quickly. In addition, you can change a lot with a switch. Then it will be 4-3-3, without changing too much in the composition of your team.”