Netherlands will face the Czech Republic in the last 16 of the European Championships on Sunday evening.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Going into Wednesday’s games, Netherlands knew they would take on the Czech Republic if Spain defeated Slovakia, and Poland failed to beat Poland. Sweden won 3-2, while Spain hammered Slovakia 5-0.
That means that Netherlands will take on the Czechs at 17.00 BST in Budapest for a place in the quarter-finals.
The Czech Republic finished third in their group on four points. They defeated Scotland 2-0 before a 1-1 draw with Croatia and then ended the group with a 1-0 defeat in England.
The winner would then face either Wales or Denmark for a place in the semi-finals.