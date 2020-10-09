Netherlands are closer to learning who their third group opponent will be in their Euro 2020 group after Romania were defeated in Thursday’s playoffs.
Austria and Ukraine are currently in Netherlands Euro group next summer, but the fourth nation will not be Romania after they were defeated 2-1 by Iceland on Thursday.
Netherlands will now face either North Macedonia, who saw off Kosovo, or Georgia, who defeated Belarus 1-0.
The clash between Georgia and North Macedonia takes place on the 12th of November.