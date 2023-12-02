The draw for Euro 2024 took place on Saturday with the Netherlands taking on France once again.
The Netherlands were in pot 3 for the draw, meaning they would not avoid one of the top seeds for the tournament next year.
That top seed turned out to be France with the Netherlands placed into Group D. The two sides met in qualifying with France coming out on top at home and away.
The other teams in the group is Austria and the winner of the Playoff A, which is Poland, Wales, Finland or Estonia. The winner of the playoff will be the Netherlands first opponents at the tournament.