Netherlands will face France in the U21 European Championships quarter-finals on the 31st of May.
Netherlands booked their place in the last eight on Tuesday with the 6-1 win over Hungary and they now know that France is lying in wait.
France defeated Iceland 2-0 on Wednesday but that was only good enough for second-place with Denmark winning all three of their group games.
The clash will be played on the 31st of May with the winner going on to meet either Germany or Denmark in the semi-finals.