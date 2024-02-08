The Netherlands found out their opponents for the next edition of the Nations League.
The Netherlands finished fourth in the last edition of the competition, meaning they were in pot 1 for the draw on Thursday.
Netherlands was placed in Group C and will come up against Hungary, Germany, and Bosnia & Herzegovina. The top two from the group will progress to the quarter-finals of the tournament.
The Netherlands came up against Germany in the first edition of the Nations League and will face them in a pre-Euro 2024 friendly next month. Hungary and Oranje have met 17 times previously, while Bosnia & Herzegovina has been an opponent just twice.
The first group matches of the upcoming Nations League will be shortly after the European Championship, between September 5 and 7.