The Netherlands will face Romania in the last 16 of the European Championships.
After finishing third in their group, the Netherlands went into Wednesday not knowing who would be their last 16 opponent. The most likely scenario was England, but Oranje managed to avoid that thanks to Georgia.
The team captained by former Vitesse star Guram Kashia managed to earn a famous 2-0 win over Portugal. That result meant that the Netherlands came up against the winner of Group E.
That is Romania, who topped the group ahead of Belgium after they drew 1-1 against Slovakia earlier on Wednesday.
The last sixteen clash takes places on Tuesday at 17:00 BST and the winner progresses to face either Austria or Turkey.
Fortunately, we will face Romania, but no team should be underestimated. There must be focus throughout the ninety minutes. The best thing about it is that there is a whole week to prepare. The defense must improve because there is no place for any mistakes in the upcoming matches. I wonder can’t we give a chance to de Ligt, Gravenberg, Brobbey, Zirkzee ? So why were they included in the squad ?!
I mean they could not have hoped for a softer draw and easier path
Will they get their act together??
I am not happy with my boys, but we will reach the final. To me, we should play the team that played against France. We need fast player, and Frimpong fit bill.
We are going for everything. Believe me, Austria stands no chance against us in the next round.
If Memphis not up to billing, then put Zirkzee in for him.
Need young talent to take over.
Time to let the 2014 team go. Memphis, Wijnaldum and Daley thanks for a great run, but it is time to step down.