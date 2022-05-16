Netherlands U17 came from behind to defeat Bulgaria 3-1 in their opening European Championship match.
The Netherlands have won the last two editions of this tournament but they got off to a poor start this time round as Martin Georgiev tapped in a free-kick to put Bulgaria ahead.
Oranje then took control and Gabriel Misehouy of Ajax fired Netherlands level after 30 minutes. The midfielder was set up by Feyenoord forward Jaden Slory before firing first time into the corner.
The Bulgarian goalkeeper kept his side level but he was eventually beaten by PSV Eindhoven star Isaac Babadi, who fired cleverly into the net via the post.
It wasn’t straightforward from then and it took until injury time for the Netherlands to seal the victory as PSV forward Jason van Duiven raced towards goal before sending a low strike into the net.
A winning start for the Netherlands, who now faces Poland in the second game on Thursday.