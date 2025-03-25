Netherlands finished bottom of their U17 Euro qualifying group after a 2-2 draw with Hungary.
After the losses against Serbia and Portugal, Netherlands already knew they were out going into the final group game. There was only pride to play for against Hungary, who were also out.
By the 50th minute, Netherlands were 2-0 down as Janos Galambos and Benjamin Golik put Hungary in control. Before that, Oranje had plenty of chances but were sloppy in front of goal once again.
Sami Bouhoudane has missed most of this qualifying period but he came off the bench on the hour and made an instant impact. The PSV striker set up Jairo Beerens to make it 2-1 before Bouhoudane scored the equaliser with ten minutes to go.
There was no late winner and the Netherlands slumped to the bottom of the group.
An inquest will need to be held at the KNVB with the Netherlands now missing the competition for the second year in a row. It also ends Netherlands chance of participating in the U17 World Cup.