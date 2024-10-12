The Netherlands U17s have qualified for the elite round of European a championship qualifying after a 5-0 win over Albania.

The Netherlands eased to a 6-0 win over the Faroe Islands in the first group game and they had a similar clash against Algeria.

After only 11 minutes, full-back Chivaro Wijks opened the scoring and Emre Unuvar doubled the lead shortly afterwards.

In the second half, Ayoub Ouarghi, Pharrel Nash and Jairo Beerens added further goals to seal a top two spot in the group. Netherlands will now look to seal top spot in the group when they take on Croatia on Tuesday.




