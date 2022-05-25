Netherlands defeated Italy 2-1 to book their place in the semi-finals of the U17 European Championships.
After topping their group with three wins from three, Netherlands looked confident from the start against Italy. The opening goal came after half an hour with Gabriel Misehouy finishing from close range.
Before the break, Netherlands made it 2-0 as Misehouy’s perfect cross was headed into the net by PSV Eindhoven striker Jason van Duiven.
Luca Lipani pulled one back for Italy in the second half to set up an exciting end. Netherlands should have killed the game on the counter, but a third goal did not come as Isaac Babadi came closest with a strike against the crossbar.
Netherlands progress and will face either Denmark or Serbia on Sunday for a place in the final.