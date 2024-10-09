The Netherlands U17’s began their European Championship qualifying campaign with a simple 6-0 win over the Faroe Islands.
In Albania, the game got off to a slow start but after half an hour, Ajax’s Emre Unuvar opened the scoring after an error from the goalkeeper. Kelvin Neijenhuis quickly made it 2-0 before Jairo Beerens deflected strike added a third before the break.
In the second half, Beerens made it 4-0 on the rebound after Ayouh Ouarghi’s shot came back off the crossbar. The PSV Eindhoven attacker then completed his hattrick.
Substitute Pharell Nas then completed the scoring before the end as the Netherlands got off to the perfect start. On Saturday, the hosts Albania awaits. The top two from each group go to the next stage. Croatia is the final opponent.