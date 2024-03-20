The Netherlands U17’s started their Euro elite qualifying round with a poor 2-0 defeat against Italy.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The Netherlands began with Sami Bouhadane up front just days after the 16-year-old made his debut for Jong PSV. However, he barely made an impact as Oranje were dominated by their Italian counterparts.
Italy took the lead before the half hour mark through a Alessandro Ciardi penalty and Netherlands goalkeeper Aymean El Hank then had to make a number of saves to keep the score down.
Shane Kluivert and Jaden de Guzman came off the bench but neither made an impact and in the 97th minute, Mattia Liberali sealed the victory.
The Netherlands will now need to defeat Finland and Belgium to keep up their hopes of finishing top of the group. Only the top are guaranteed a place at the Euros with seven of the best runners up joining them.