Netherlands U17’s defeated Hungary 2-0 in the opening game of the UEFA U17 European Championship qualifying elite round.
Netherlands host Hungary, Slovakia and Greece over the next week with the top team in the group booking their place at the European Championships.
On Thursday, Netherlands got off to a winning start with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Hungary. Feyenoord’s 16-year-old striker Jaden Slory made it 1-0 early on before PSV Eindhoven talent Isaac Babadi sealed the win.
Slovakia now awaits on Sunday.
Netherlands line-up: Kuijsten, Rovers, Breinburg, Blokzijl, Huijsen, Vos, Milambo, Kleijn, Babadi, Slory, Rijkhoff