Netherlands U17 defeated Northern Ireland 2-1 on Wednesday evening in the first match of their Euro qualifying Elite round group.
With tougher games against Denmark and England to come, the Netherlands were hoping to get off to a good start.
With players like Jorrel Hato and Shaqueel van Persie in the starting eleven, the Netherlands fell behind before the break. Ryan Donnelly fired Northern Ireland in front.
AZ defender Enoch Mastoras equalised in the second half and it seemed the game was heading for a 1-1 draw until PSV Eindhoven midfielder Tygo Land popped up in the 92nd minute with the winner.
On Saturday, the Netherlands face Denmark before they finish the group against England. Only top spot is guaranteed a place at the Euros with seven out of eight second-placed teams will also make the tournament.