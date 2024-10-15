Netherlands U17s finished second in their European Championship qualifying group after a 3-1 loss to Croatia on Tuesday.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The Netherlands were already qualified for the elite qualifying round after two wins from two but top spot in the group was still up for grabs against Croatia, who had four points.
The first half was a one-sided affair as Croatia went into the break 3-0 up. Patrik Horvat fired in the opener before a cross from Tino Kusanovic surprised everyone and ended in the net. Kusanovic added his second and Croatia’s third before the break.
Levi Acheampong pulled one back for Netherlands with a free-kick in the second half but Oranje couldn’t find any more goals.
Second place in the group is still good enough for a spot in the elite round of qualifying but it means they will not be seeded as a group winner for the draw. That means a potentially tougher route to the tournament.