Netherlands U17s threw away a 2-0 lead against Denmark in their Euro qualifier that ended 2-2.
After the 2-1 win over Northern Ireland, the Netherlands were looking for the win that would all but seal their place in the Euros.
All was going well in the first half as goals from Enoch Mastoras and Wessel Kuhn gave the Netherlands a 2-0 lead going into the second half.
However, Denmark fought back in the last 15 minutes with Oscar Schwartau netting twice to make it 2-2.
The Netherlands still got a glorious chance to win it late on but with the goal gaping, Julian Oerip fired wide.
The Netherlands now have four points which is two behind the final opponent England. The Netherlands need to win to guarantee their place at the Euros, while a draw may be enough to end as one of the seven best runners up.