Netherlands U17’s made it three wins out of three in the European Championship group stage after defeating France 3-1 on Sunday.
With a place in the quarter-finals already sealed for both nations, the clash on Sunday was about deciding top spot in the group.
Mischa Visser made changes to his Netherlands side and they fell behind in the 13th minute as Zoumana Diallo fired France in front. Netherlands then went looking for an equaliser but they could not find a way past the French goalkeeper in the first-half.
Eventually, it was 1-1 in the 76th minute as Dean Huijsen netted from the penalty spot. Feyenoord midfielder Antoni Milambo then fired Netherlands in front in the 81st minute with a low strike into the bottom corner.
In injury time, Feyenoord winger Jaden Slory smashed the ball against the crossbar and Yoram Boerhout was in the perfect spot to net the rebound to make it 3-1.
Netherlands top the group and are now likely to face Italy, who are second in their group behind Germany.